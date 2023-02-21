CLEARMONT — While Clearmont officials plan to install a new well to serve the community, funding for the project has continued to prove complicated due to the limited revenue generated by taxes for the municipality.
The project is expected to cost $100,000, which the town is currently set to repay to the state one year after its completion.
Mayor Chris Schock said the current payment structure for the project would make receiving a grant from the State Loan and Investment Board difficult. SLIB grants require matching funds from the municipalities.
“If we have to pay it all at once, that pretty well depletes our reserves and any hope of trying to get a SLIB grant because [the town] wouldn’t have the matching funds for a couple years,” he said.
Clearmont, a town of just over 100 people, has an operating budget of roughly $650,000
Schock said he spoke with Gov. Mark Gordon during his Feb. 16 visit to Sheridan and hopes to negotiate a 10- or 20-year repayment plan for the project.
The SLIB meeting to discuss distribution of federal funds is scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28. Schock said the town will learn there whether it has been recommended to receive ARPA money for potential future projects.
“But the catch is if we are recommended, [the town] doesn’t have the match if we have to pay back the well in a year,” he said.
The pump for the well is set to be installed Tuesday, pending road closures.
The next Clearmont Town Council meeting is scheduled for March 20 at 6 p.m.
The town hired a firm out of Buffalo to conduct an audit. Schock said the firm backed out of the audit after a few months and it cited a lack of personnel.
Sheriff Levi Dominguez said residents should be sure to lock their vehicles and houses following a string of break-ins.
Schock said the town plans to adopt the county’s Emergency Operations Plan when it is presented to the council, which he hopes occurs at the next meeting.