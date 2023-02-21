6-17-22 Clearmont Mayor_SD 001.jpg
Chris Schock was elected to as Mayor during a May 3 town election and took office on June 1. He previously served as mayor from 2014 through 2018, and was the only candidate in the 2022 election.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CLEARMONT — While Clearmont officials plan to install a new well to serve the community, funding for the project has continued to prove complicated due to the limited revenue generated by taxes for the municipality.

The project is expected to cost $100,000, which the town is currently set to repay to the state one year after its completion.

