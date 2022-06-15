STORY — The public is invited to Story Branch Library for the Great Story Birdhouse Bonanza and BBQ from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 18.
This is a fundraising event to benefit the Story Branch Library addition. From 1-2 p.m. there will be live and silent auctions of unique, handcrafted birdhouses created by local artists. Other bird related items to be auctioned include antiques, art and quilted items. The event will feature music by Dugan Irby Band and other local groups. Killy’s Smokehouse is in charge of the barbecue.
For more information or to participate, contact Patrick Morgan at pkmstory@gmail.com or 307-763-2440 or see storywyoming.org.