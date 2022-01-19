SHERIDAN — Several local business owners are offering support to another entrepreneur known locally for always supporting others.
On Friday, the Craft Brothers will play a “Fundraiser for Cooley” from 6-9 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse. The event will feature food by Hetty’s Pizza and a silent and live auction, and all proceeds will benefit Luminous co-owner Cooley Butler in his battle against stage 4 lung cancer.
“Cooley started Luminous, and that has been his baby for years,” Kerrie Kimmel, Butler’s mother, said.
Luminous, which has fashioned itself as “Sheridan’s living room” for years, has provided a gathering space for musicians, families, friends and many other fundraisers.
“Cooley opened up his living room, they call it, to anybody in the community to have fundraisers and have events there, and they don’t charge for it. That has been going on for years,” Kimmel said.
Since Butler received the unexpected news that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, which has spread to other parts of his body, the community support has been huge.
“It is very overwhelming. We have family and friends who have chosen to do this fundraiser, and the support from our community is just so overwhelming,” Kimmel said. “Cooley always says he is so humbled and grateful from everyone reaching out, and especially the prayers.”
According to a message posted on the family’s GoFundMe page, in addition to dealing with the devastatingly tragic news of cancer at such a young age, the Butlers have faced “overwhelming decisions and medical expenses (that) are very daunting for him and his family.” There has been “improvement” since the initial diagnosis, but treatment has taken Butler out of Sheridan and the cost has been exorbitant, Kimmel said.
Butler was born and raised in Sheridan, and over the years, has taken what opportunities he’s had to “be a supporter in many ways to this wonderful community and its residents.”
“He has always been very adamant about Luminous being a family-inclusive space,” Kimmel said. “Anytime you go to Luminous, as long as they are not up against the bar in one area, children are welcome. Pets are welcome. It is just a comfortable place for family and friends to gather.
“That is who Cooley is,” Kimmel said.
The family set up a GoFundMe account, and donations can also be made directly to Security State Bank under the Cooley Butler-Medical and Travel Expenses account.
Other businesses have stepped up and held their own fundraisers as well. At Just LeDoux It Saloon and Steakhouse, the proceeds from its live music Thursday beer sales and LeDoux liquor sales Jan. 13 went to the Cooley family. At Bighorn Mountain Axe, owner Jay Charlebois said that all profits from axe throwing collected on Wednesday and Thursday will go to the family, and Charlebois made a custom “Luminous” axe for the auction, along with a donation of a few hundred dollars in gift cards for the event.
“We know the family very well,” Katie Charlebois, Bighorn Mountain Axe owner said. “We know them through employment, and they are friends of ours. We really wanted to help because Cooley is a great guy. Not only are we helping another small business owner, but he is family to our very good friends. We want to give back any way we can.
“His wife and son actually threw in our very first league we had when we opened,” Katie Charlebois said, adding that many Sheridan business owners often support each other in business and personal ways whenever possible.
Smith Alley will also host a “Pint Night for Cooley” from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, where all drink sales will go directly to the family.
“We believe all the prayers help, and he is such a fighter,” Kimmel said. “He is following the protocol from his doctors … of course, it is taxing on him, but he is fighting. He’s got a wife and two children, and his mom, brother and sister, we all are cheering for him.”