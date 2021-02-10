SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 science teacher Teri Rowland suggested utilizing the newly acquired property near Sheridan High School for science-based classes.
SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty signed final paperwork to acquire the Holly Seed property, located at 1967 W. Fifth St., Jan. 15.
Homer “Scotty” and Janet Scott donated $1.4 million to SCSD2 for the purchase of the Holly Seed property adjacent to the SHS campus. The purchase agreement between SCSD2 and Holly Seed totals $1.4 million, which was approved at the special board meeting Nov. 18.
Rowland, while speaking at a Feb. 1 board meeting, said she had garnered support from kindergartners through high-schoolers for the suggestion the property be utilized for science.
“It’s just an idea we would love to see happen with the Holly Seed property, so I just wanted to propose it,” Rowland said. “We would love to see some kind of a science agricultural center created from it.”
Rowland said the idea started in the district around 15 years ago after seeing examples from Gillette. Because the Holly Seed property already contains many of the elements needed for such a center, Rowland said she believed it to be a good use of the space, though SCSD2 Facilities Director Mathers Heuck said in the School Facilities Commission meeting Wednesday the district didn’t intend to use the facilities that date back to the 1970s.
“This isn’t it as an endpoint, this is just a beginning talking point that we would love to see if it is at all feasible and if the property is already not decided on something else, I would love to have you think about this for an opportunity for our students,” Rowland said.
Ideas Rowland presented on pieces of paper passed out to staff and board members included a science and agriculture center to include a horticulture facility and astronomy dome; experiential learning office including a high ropes course; and outdoor nature center including arboretum, ag facilities for crops and livestock studies, start plants for school gardens and a wetland study area.
Board Chair Susan Wilson told Rowland there were no set plans for the property yet.
“We will continue to explore those options,” Wilson said Feb. 1.
In information obtained through a public records request, SCSD2 documentation regarding the purchase did not include discussed or set plans for the approximately 7.745-acre property as of Jan. 18.
Dougherty requested SCSD2 be included on the Feb. 10 School Facilities Commission meeting agenda regarding the property, which started at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“This plot of land is in a strategic location in Sheridan that will significantly benefit SCSD2 in the future as our district grows,” Dougherty said in a Jan. 7 letter to Wyoming School Facilities Commission Chair Matt Garland. “The acquisition will also benefit the state financially as we won’t need to purchase land in the future when we need to construct a new facility to accommodate a larger population. The district has no short-term plans for this property, but the existing buildings will likely be mothballed to eliminate maintenance costs.”
The property includes five structures: 4,000-square-foot shop; a main building that includes 8,040 square feet of office space and 7,000 square feet of laboratory space; and three greenhouses totaling 9,100 square feet.
Trihydro has also completed an environmental site assessment including the site’s usage history.
In notes written in an email from SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft to Dougherty, SCSD2 Activities Director Don Julian and SCSD2 Facilities Director Mathers Heuck, Craft noted the Scotts “want to continue their generosity in planning a potential facility” with other interested parties, as well. He also noted the district does not have funds to build a facility, and the existing maintenance on the property totals $2,000 annually.