SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present Futureman | Silverman on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Futureman | Silverman is a wide-ranging musical conversation between two of the world’s most eclectic and adventurous musicians.
Roy “Futureman” Wooten is a 5-time Grammy-winning percussionist, founding member of Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, a composer, inventor, innovator and an engaging personality.
Dubbed “the greatest living exponent of the electric violin” by the BBC, Tracy Silverman is the world’s foremost concert electric violinist. He went to The Juilliard School hoping to become the next Jascha Heifetz but left wanting to become the next Jimi Hendrix, and was recently designated by Juilliard as one of its top 100 graduates.
The performance spans rock, jazz, Latin and Asian music and includes “de-rangements” of electric violin concertos, original works and celebrates everything from Bach to Hendrix.
Tickets are $35 for adults; $25 for seniors/veterans; and $10 for students (K-12, non-SC) and can be purchased online at www.sheridan.edu/arts or by calling the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360.