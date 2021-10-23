DAYTON — Gallery on Main will host a presentation from Jenner Fox — folk singer, songwriter, storyteller and second-generation river guide — at 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
Fox followed the family river trade and recorded his first record in 2015 to sell to rafting clients. Four records later, Fox calls Sisters, Oregon, home, travels from show to show on a cargo bike whenever possible, guides whitewater rivers all over the world, teaches music camps and searches for songs.
He will entertain attendees with work from his stay at Tongue River Artists Residence.
Gallery on Main's tapas menu will be available starting at 5 p.m.
Gallery on Main is located at 110 W. Third Ave. in Dayton.