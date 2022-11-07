SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons.
Game and Fish is hosting nine public meetings about the regulation proposals:
Nov. 28, 6 p.m., Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 1, 6 p.m., Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 5, 6 p.m., Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 6, 6 p.m., Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 6, 6 p.m., Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 6, 6 p.m., Cody Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 7, 4 p.m., Douglas, Converse County Library
Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 7, 6 p.m., Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their January 2023 meeting in Cheyenne.