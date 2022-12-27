Wyoming Game and Fish Department badge stock WGFD
Courtesy | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife. 

Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion of the only permitted game farm in Wyoming, the NX Bar Ranch. 

