CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Sept. 12-13 in Gillette. The meeting will be held at the CAM-PLEX, Frontier Hall, 1635 Reata Drive. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will vote to approve management objectives for the Cooper Lake pronghorn herd unit and the Paintrock, Pumpkin Buttes and Upper Powder River mule deer herd units, along with three regulations:

