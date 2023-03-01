08-01-20 OUTDOORS column ais inspection.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan Region Fisheries Technician Liz Metzger, right, completes an AIS watercraft inspection July 20, 2020, at the Sheridan Visitor Center.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has finalized plans for the operation of watercraft check stations in northeast Wyoming for 2023. 

Check stations are operated annually in Wyoming to inspect watercraft for aquatic invasive species. In July 2022, South Dakota documented an infestation of invasive zebra mussels at Pactola Reservoir in the Black Hills — 30 miles from the Wyoming border. This is the closest location to Wyoming where this species has been found, significantly increasing the risk to Wyoming’s waters. 

