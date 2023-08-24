2023-wildlifehealthandforensicslabs-eroth-26_original.jpg

A woman conducts a chronic wasting disease test on a sample. 

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs help from hunters this fall to collect lymph node samples from deer and elk for chronic wasting disease testing. For 2023, samples are requested across Wyoming in key deer and elk hunt areas, and six deer hunt areas are mandatory for samples. 

The department has tracked the distribution and prevalence of CWD since 1997 to better understand how it affects the health of Wyoming’s deer and elk populations. Hunter-submitted samples are crucial to managing the disease in wildlife herds. 

