1-14-23 PEOPLE access programweb.jpg
Buy Now

Game and Fish Commission President Kenneth Roberts, Game and Fish Deputy Director John Kennedy, Ron Martin, Sue Martin, Sheridan region Access Yes Coordinator and game warden Troy Tobiasson, Wyoming Agriculture Board Member Amanda Hulet (District #4) and Wyoming Agriculture Board Member Jim Rogers (District #2).

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — A Wyoming Game and Fish Department program that works with landowners to secure permission for the public to access private lands for hunting and fishing saw another year of success.

In 2022 Access Yes opened access to more than 2.6 million acres of land for hunting as well as 4,007 lake acres and 93 stream miles for fishing on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands. 

Recommended for you