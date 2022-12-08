12-04-21 OUTDOORS column kerns whmaweb.jpg

Amsden Creek and Kerns — pictured here — Wildlife Habitat Management Areas will be included in the fire ban.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — Many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas are closing to human presence — or already have — for the season to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges. The majority of WHMAs close or have restrictions for the winter annually.

Protecting crucial habitat for wildlife is one of the main reasons the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission invests in land throughout Wyoming. WHMAs provide a refuge for big game that must conserve energy and rely on fat stores to survive the coldest months of the year.

