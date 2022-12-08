SHERIDAN — Many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas are closing to human presence — or already have — for the season to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges. The majority of WHMAs close or have restrictions for the winter annually.
Protecting crucial habitat for wildlife is one of the main reasons the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission invests in land throughout Wyoming. WHMAs provide a refuge for big game that must conserve energy and rely on fat stores to survive the coldest months of the year.
“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said Ray Bredehoft, habitat and access branch chief for Game and Fish. “Closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports the wildlife on their winter ranges.”
Local WHMA closure dates include the following:
• Bud Love, Buffalo, closed Jan. 1 through May 14, closed to human presence
• Ed O. Taylor, Kaycee, Jan. 1 through May 14, closed to human presence
• Amsden Creek, Sheridan Nov. 16 through May 14, closed to human presence
• Kerns, Sheridan, Nov. 16 through May 31, closed to human presence