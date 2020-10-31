SHERIDAN — A Sheridan Samaritan is hosting a haunted house in her garage to benefit the People’s Assistance Food Bank. Her reason is straightforward: No one in our community should go hungry.
“I lost my job this year and I know I’m not the only one,” Neena Langevin explained. “I know there are a lot of families struggling and I thought this would be a great way to help those families since I can’t do much just by myself.”
Langevin is no stranger to going all in at Halloween. She has offered a haunted house experience for trick-or-treaters that visit her home at 92 Davis Tee for the past few years.
“This year, we decided to turn it into a fundraiser,” she said.
Her chosen theme for this year is “Mad Scientist Lab” with an unexpected surprise exhibit set up as a tribute to the COVID-19 virus.
In terms of what else to expect, Langevin offered up the following:
“I don’t believe in being really graphic. There’s not tons of blood. We like a good, old-fashioned jump scare,” she said. “We have a system we have always done where if we know there’s a little one coming through that might get too scared, we tell the actors inside and they won’t jump out to scare them. The little ones would just walk through and look at the haunted house.”
All visitors will receive candy as a reward for their successful passage through the spooky area. Because of the ongoing pandemic, Langevin said she will limit entrance to four participants at a time. Additionally, she and her other volunteers, who are her family, some friends, and a few members of the high school drama club, will be wearing masks. No money will be changing hands. Instead, the entrance fee is one shelf-stable food item.
Langevin’s haunted house will operate from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 29-31.
Sandy Nicholson, a board member and food bank volunteer, said visits are down compared to this time last year, but with the holidays approaching, they can certainly use a boost in their inventory.
“We have lots of food coming in. Most of it is food that goes right out —that’s what we call rescue food,” Nicholson said, referring to the regular donations of unsold perishable food they receive from local grocery stores and some restaurants. “There are a number of the people coming here that are absolutely needing it on that every-other-day basis.”
Nicholson said the People Assistance Food Bank opens for a few hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday each week. Right now, they’re seeing between 28-40 unique visitors each day. Last year at this time, the organization saw more than 100 people per day.
“Our numbers are down and the Salvation Army numbers are down as well,” she said. “We don’t know if people are scared to come out because of the virus or if it’s because up until a month ago, they were getting extra money through extra social programs,” she said, indicating wait time has also increased at the food bank.
She said workers have struggled to enforce social distancing and they have thus had to roll back visitation to only one shopper at a time in their building.
In addition to pantry food, Nicholson said the current wish list includes disinfecting supplies, a walk-in freezer and a volunteer willing to clear their parking lot when it snows.