SHERIDAN — Kasey Garnhart will take over as the Sheridan High School Activities Director next academic year.
He will follow current AD Don Julian, who announced his retirement after 15 years in the position in February. Julian’s tenure ends June 30, and Garnhart starts July 1.
"We're really excited, and it'll be a nice transition," Julian told The Sheridan Press. "Most of our coaches know him. He's very comfortable and familiar with our programs and brings a lot to the table. I think it's a great hire."
Garnhart served as Sheridan’s assistant AD from 2017 to 2019 and was an assistant wrestling coach before moving to Rawlins where he was AD the last three years.