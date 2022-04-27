SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved Kristie Garriffa as the district's new assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment.
Currently the principal at Sagebrush Elementary, Garriffa will start in her new position on July 1. Garriffa replaces outgoing Assistant Superintendent Mitch Craft, who will step down from the role in late June.
Garriffa’s education career spans a total of 15 years, including six years as an elementary classroom teacher. Following her years teaching at Woodland Park Elementary, Garriffa was selected as the school’s literacy coordinator. During her time as Woodland Park’s literacy coordinator, the school was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School, National Title I Distinguished School and a National Model Professional Learning Community School.
Currently finishing her third year as principal of Sagebrush Elementary, Garriffa’s current school has most recently been recognized as Wyoming’s top elementary school by Niche.com in 2021 and 2022.
Garriffa holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wyoming, a masters degree in reading and literacy from Walden University, literacy coach certification through the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, national board teacher certification, and her educational leadership endorsement through Lamar University.
As a staff developer, Garriffa has presented at multiple state and national level conferences. Examples include the LitCon National Literacy Conference, the Advancing Student Success Through Professional Learning Communities Conference, Wyoming Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, and the Arkansas K-6 Literacy Academy and Reading Recovery Conference.
“Kristie has effectively served the students and teachers of SCSD2 through several roles over the years,” said Scott Stults, superintendent of schools for SCSD2. “No matter what she does, Kristie’s work is always of extraordinary quality. She has demonstrated strong leadership skills, and her background knowledge in literacy and instruction is second to none.”
“I am excited to learn and grow in my new district role,” Garriffa said. “Above all, I believe that student learning is driven by effective teaching and purposeful collaboration between educators. The opportunity to collaborate with the incredible staff across our entire district is truly inspiring.”
The district is in the process of selecting a new principal for Sagebrush, with the goal of hiring in the coming weeks.