Zane Garstad accepts the 2023 Sheridan College Distinguished Alumni Award Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Garstad graduated from Sheridan College in 1985 and continued his journey at SC as a coach and administrator for 30 years.
SHERIDAN — Zane Garstad, who graduated from Sheridan College and went on to have a decadeslong career at the college before joining Century 21 BHJ Realty Inc., has been named Sheridan College’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni.
“The guy is the hardest working person I’ve ever met,” said Shawn Parker, executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism. Garstad serves on the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Board, as well as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board and has coached Sheridan Hawks hockey for years. Garstad grew up in a rodeo family, where from a young age he rode calves, steers and then bulls, according to the Sheridan College Foundation. His father was a successful professional bull rider, but still struggled financially.
“It was a big motivator to pursue an education because I could see that my father, even though he was a successful career bull rider, still had trouble making ends meet. I wanted something to fall back on,” Garstad said to the SC Foundation.
He was offered a scholarship to Sheridan College by Pat Hamilton, the rodeo coach, and he jumped at the chance.
“Being the first in my family to go to college, I was really fortunate to end up at Sheridan College. It was very affordable, and with the rodeo scholarship and a Canadian student loan, I was able to rodeo and pursue my education,” he said.
After graduating from Sheridan College with an AS in business, Garstad received a scholarship to rodeo for the University of Wyoming, where he earned his bachelor’s in business management. He rodeoed a few years professionally before coming back to Sheridan. In 1992, he applied for the position of director of admissions and spent 22 years in various administrative positions at Sheridan College, all while earning his master’s in public relations from Montana State University. In 2014, he took the position of director of college services, and in 2020, retired from Sheridan College to join Century 21 BHJ Realty as a sales associate.
Walt Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, said that the distinguished alumni award “honors the excellence that comes from an education at Sheridan College.”
“It’s a tradition to recognize the achievements to the college and to the communities we serve by recognizing the thing we are most proud of, and those are our students,” Tribley said. “The Foundation helped us establish this tradition of caring and this tradition of excellence, and remembering that students matter most.”
Garstad is a great example of someone who “has given back to the community and the college in such a great way,” Tribley said.
Many well-known community servants are graduates of Sheridan College, he said.
“Our public and our communities are interfacing with the value of Sheridan College in their daily lives. (Our graduates) are managers of a business, they’re health care workers, they’re first responders. They are teachers and leaders in our community,” Tribley said.
Jennifer Crouse, vice president of student affairs and executive director of the Sheridan College Foundation, said that Garstad has traditionally announced SC graduates’ names each year during graduation, the same ceremony where he will be honored as the distinguished alumni.
“When he got this award, his main (question) was that, since he will be a part of the stage party, he wanted to make sure that he could announce all the names of the graduates,” Crouse said. “It will be really cool to have our distinguished alumni announcing names at graduation.”
Parker said Garstad was the very first person he met when he started at Travel and Tourism.
“The first thing that he said to me was that we needed to find ways to increase tourism in the winter for, not for tourists, but for residents of Sheridan County. That stuck with me,” Parker said. “He comes from a place of not waiting to increase tourism and make the community busier just to do it, but he wants to give to people in Sheridan County.”
Brent Milner, who coached for the Sheridan Hawks alongside Garstad for years, said he was instrumental in growing the program from an outdoor rink where players practiced in sub-zero temperatures for months each year to the robust program it is today.
“He’s pretty much an old-school hockey coach. He knows the game. He’s passionate about the game. He knows how to reach kids,” Milner said. “He helps (players) keep their perspective on what is important, and that is not necessarily winning all the time. It’s teamwork, growing your skills and growing up as a young person to be responsible to other people. He is really good at that.”
Garstad is completely dedicated to Sheridan, Milner said.
“He loves this town, and he loves the people here. He is 100% dedicated to making this a great place, and I respect him for that,” he said.
Billy Craft, who has served on the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board for decades with Garstad, said there is “no one, and I mean no one, more passionate about his interests than Zane Garstad.”
“He has three passions that I am well aware of. The first is hockey. Right beside it is rodeo,” Craft said. “His third passion is the community. He is an adopted son (of Sheridan), and it’s hard to give enough back to this community that has given us so much.”
Garstad, he said, doesn’t care much for recognition.
“Recognition, that does not drive him in the least. It is about the job at hand, and how do we do it the very best way that it can be done,” Craft said. “If I had to say five words about Zane, it would be that he is a tremendous asset to the Sheridan community.”