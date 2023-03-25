SC board_3-21_001.jpg
Zane Garstad accepts the 2023 Sheridan College Distinguished Alumni Award Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Garstad graduated from Sheridan College in 1985 and continued his journey at SC as a coach and administrator for 30 years.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Zane Garstad, who graduated from Sheridan College and went on to have a decadeslong career at the college before joining Century 21 BHJ Realty Inc., has been named Sheridan College’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni.

“The guy is the hardest working person I’ve ever met,” said Shawn Parker, executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism. Garstad serves on the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Board, as well as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board and has coached Sheridan Hawks hockey for years. Garstad grew up in a rodeo family, where from a young age he rode calves, steers and then bulls, according to the Sheridan College Foundation. His father was a successful professional bull rider, but still struggled financially.

