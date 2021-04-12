Academics For All’s Summit Award winner this week is Melah Garwood, daughter of Tim Garwood.
Garwood is a senior at Sheridan High School and is a two-year member of National Honor Society with a 3.979 unweighted grade point average — it is above 4.0 when accounting for her advanced placement classes. A partial list of her prior courses are: AP U.S. history, AP chemistry, AP statistics, AP calculus, AP physics and three years of GATE English. In addition, she has taken the following dual enrollment courses as Sheridan College: government, criminology, cultural anthropology and interpersonal communications.
She said her favorite subjects are math and social sciences. She nominated Erin Osborne as her teacher most deserving of an award.
“Last year was her first year at the high school and first year teaching an AP class, AP stats,” Garwood said. “Not only did her teaching greatly improve over the year, but she also listened to students’ suggestions in her teaching and not once did she falter in reliability during the online school of 2020.”
Osborne wrote a letter of recommendation for Garwood, sharing praise of the student.
“Melah’s work ethic and responsibility exceed the norm of other students. She is a leader in and out of the classroom,” Osborne wrote in the letter. “She completes work and extended projects ahead of schedule, is well organized, detail-oriented and tackles difficult tasks head on. To top all of that, Melah has sought out ways to be involved in her community like attending annual suicide awareness walks, peaceful protests (BLM 2020), charity events, and has upwards of 100 hours of community service. I am most impressed that she finds time to do all this while striving to be in the top 5% of her class academically.”
Garwood has also been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters for the past two years.
“I love the program; it is one of my favorites,” Garwood said.
BBBS case manager Sheryl Barker, praised Garwood.
“Melah is a very kind, caring and conscientious volunteer,” Barker said. “She and her Little have a strong bond that will create a lasting positive effect in both of their lives. Melah is an excellent role model and we are honored to have Melah as a mentor in our program.”
In addition to academics, Garwood was on the student council as a freshman, played two years of soccer and was on a club cross-country ski team. COVID-19 disrupted the soccer season, plus she had a nagging ankle problem, so will not play this year. She tried to get the school to sponsor the cross-country ski team, but budget constraints precluded that at the time.
Outside of school, she worked two years as an office assistant for Dr. Michael Strahan until he retired from his practice. She then got a job at Common Cents Gas Station and in two years has been promoted from stocker to second assistant manager, which entails running shifts in the deli.
This year, she interned for local lawyer Jeremy Kisling; she didn’t get to see much courtroom action, but “got to watch a lot of stuff on Zoom.”
Because Garwood said she has “always had a passion for helping people,” she plans on a career in criminal justice, probably as a lawyer. To that end, as a junior, she was able to attend the High School Institute at the University of Wyoming, which she describes as “one of the best experiences I have ever had.” She was able to take a criminal law class from Dan Fetsco, and then a robotics class “just for fun.”
For college, Garwood is still undecided but has been accepted at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington; Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona; and the University of Wyoming. She plans to major in Spanish as an undergraduate before applying to law schools.