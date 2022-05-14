SHERIDAN — Sheridan businessman Gary Miller announced this week he intends to seek election to House District 29, which includes much of the city of Sheridan.
Rep. Mark Kinner currently represents the district, but has announced he does not intend to seek reelection. Ken Pendergraft has also announced his intentions to seek the seat.
Miller is the founder of Frontier Asset Management in Sheridan and has been involved in the investment industry since 1985. He has a master’s degree in management with a concentration in investment management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his bachelor’s degree in environmental resources engineering from Humboldt State University.
For a number of years, Miller worked as a professional engineer in the energy industry.
He and his wife, Susan, moved to Sheridan 40 years ago, then returned for good about 25 years ago.
Beyond his professional experience and establishing a national company in Sheridan, Miller has served on a number of local boards, including the board for Sheridan Memorial Hospital and The Hub on Smith.
“The experience of working with people from all walks of life — generationally, different sexes, different backgrounds — that means getting people to work together for worthy outcomes,” Miller said.
Miller is also a member of the Republican Governors Association — an organization whose mission is to elect and support Republican governors — and has been attending meetings across the country to network and learn about what works and what doesn’t in other states.
A self-proclaimed “anti-federal government person,” Miller referred to states as 50 experiments that each show the strength of the country as a whole as each state learns from the others.
Miller said he believes his investment background would benefit the state as it addresses the need to examine revenue streams and budgets.
Filing for the 2022 election will remain open through May 27.