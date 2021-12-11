SHERIDAN — Gary Small & the Coyote’ Bros will perform a free one-hour concert at Luminous Brewhouse Dec. 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., followed by a blues jam session with local Sheridan area musicians.
“We do this every year because every child deserves a Christmas present under the tree, come Christmas morning,” Small said. “The concert is free, all we ask is that you bring an unopened, new toy or game for the donation box.”
The Coyote’ Bros have garnered four Native American Music Awards and were the Wyoming International Blues Competition winners for three consecutive years. They bring their brand of “Boogie Music” to raise donations for the Marine Corp, Toys For Tots Campaign of which Small has been the coordinator, for several years.
The Sheridan Toys For Tots program can be contacted at 307-752-6008 or through the Toys For Tots Sheridan Wy Facebook page.