SHERIDAN — In a 4-3 vote Monday, the Sheridan City Council decided to move forward with a three-year and $3 million general investigation study of Little Goose Creek’s concrete flood control channel.
In the study, the Army Corps of Engineers will assess the degraded aquatic ecosystem of Little Goose Creek as it relates to the flood control channel.
The study was supported by Mayor Rich Bridger and Councilors Aaron Linden, Shawn Day and Jacob Martin. Former Mayor Roger Miller also spoke in favor of moving forward with the project.
Councilors Kristen Jennings, Clint Beaver and Steven Brantz voted against the project, citing its cost. The city would have to pay as much as half of the general investigation’s cost, or $1.5 million, according to city engineer Hanns Mercer. If the project moves forward after the general investigation, it could cost as much as $30 million, with the city covering 35% of that cost, or roughly $10.5 million, Mercer said.
That’s a lot of money, Beaver said, and a decision to spend it on the creek project should not be taken lightly.
“There’s an opportunity cost to purchasing amenities, and that’s something that’s not reflected when you ask the public, ‘Do you support this?’” Beaver said. “They’ll support basically anything because they’re not in the position of weighing the opportunity cost of investing that money in an amenity. We are. We’re charged with that. What — in terms of roads, water, sewer, fire, police and other basic functions of the city government — will we give up to fund this project? That’s something we need to take into account.”
Brantz agreed.
“I just don’t understand the price,” Brantz said. “It’s just too gosh darn expensive… There comes a point where you can’t have everything you want. There’s a cost factor, and I’m afraid we’re biting off more than we can chew right now. We have too many other obligations. I really question this project.”
Those speaking on behalf of the project cited its positive environmental impacts. The current flood control channel inhibits stream connectivity and fish migration, because the water depth in the concrete channel is normally between 0.2 and 0.4 feet deep and never exceeds 0.6 feet. Mercer said the proposed project in Little Goose Creek would maintain the creek’s current flood capacity while also addressing the concerns related to fish migration.
“To me, there’s a lot of value in it,” Martin said. “I don’t see it as just an amenity. I think it’s doing great things for the environment, and I would certainly support that.”
Linden noted the current concrete structure was built in 1963under the authority of the Flood Control Act of 1950 and said the structure would fail sooner or later. Thus, looking at the issue now is a way to be proactive rather than reactive, he said.
“At some point in time, this is going to have to be rectified and taken care of,” Linden said. “… I think the price tag is gigantic…but I think we’re going to have to put money into this anyway…so I’m in support of this.”
Bridger spoke in support of the project, and said it made sense to take advantage of a unique opportunity to work with the Army Corps of Engineers to address a key environmental problem in the city.
“We have this opportunity that we haven’t had in the past,” Bridger said. “And you know as well as I do, nothing gets cheaper. Better to do this now than in four or five years.”