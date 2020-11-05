SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host its next lecture as part of the Thickman Faculty Lecture Series Thursday.
Bjarne Kristiansen presents, "From Many Came Few — Humanity's Rise" at 7 p.m. Thursday virtually via Zoom at sheridan.edu/lectures.
Humanity arose from its roots approximately 325,000 years ago. At that time, there were eight to nine human species alive on the planet, interacting with each other and our early ancestors, Kristiansen asserts in his presentation. Over a period of 300,000 years, they all vanished, except for one group — us.
In this examination of the past according to Kristiansen, he will investigate human species as fossil records portray them, and he will attempt to determine why we are the only species of humanity to survive into the present.
Kristiansen was born in Norway and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 5 years old. He grew up in Chicago, received a degree in paleontology and history from Augustana college and came to Wyoming in his early 20s.
He worked in the energy industry as a geologist for 25 years, working on drill rigs throughout the Rocky Mountain West. During that time, he also worked in Big Horn Coal and Decker Coal as a geologist and geo-archaeologist.
He currently works for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, land quality division and is also the adjunct professor of anthropology at Sheridan College. He is a board-certified professional geologist and has two hobbies: building computers and researching human origins.
The presentation is funded by the Thickman Lecture Endowment. For more information, call the Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0700.