SHERIDAN — Young soccer players, or football players, if you prefer the English terminology, are practicing their skills under the tutelage of international coaches this week at the Challenger Soccer Camp.

Sheridan County YMCA hosted the camp in partnership with Challenger Sports, a company that sends British soccer coaches to different regions around the U.S. to lead youth camp programs and help children develop their mastery of the sport. The camp lasted one week and consisted of a 45-minute Tiny Tykes session each morning for children ages 3-5, as well as a half-day program for students ages 9-12.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

