SHERIDAN — Young soccer players, or football players, if you prefer the English terminology, are practicing their skills under the tutelage of international coaches this week at the Challenger Soccer Camp.
Sheridan County YMCA hosted the camp in partnership with Challenger Sports, a company that sends British soccer coaches to different regions around the U.S. to lead youth camp programs and help children develop their mastery of the sport. The camp lasted one week and consisted of a 45-minute Tiny Tykes session each morning for children ages 3-5, as well as a half-day program for students ages 9-12.
Coaches Nicholas Patrick and Tyler Patel, who both hail from England, coached the older age group. Patel said the younger group of students learned the basics of soccer, like dribbling, shooting and passing. The older group primarily focused on building up those introductory skills and figuring out how to sharpen them.
“We’re really just teaching them the next levels and next steps into soccer, so they're able to progress on their own if they do want to go into clubs,” Patrick said.
The students also learned about the world outside of Wyoming.
“It’s fun for them because they get to learn more about our culture as well, and we get to learn about theirs,” Patel said. “They like taking a mick at the accent. They’ve learned a bit from us in terms of soccer, but in terms of our culture as well. Some of them are new to the sport, but our older group already knows how to play … so we’re just trying to teach them a bit more.”
The third day of the camp was Wacky Wednesday themed, so players wore colorful costumes, hats and clothing items. Throughout the week, campers also learn about countries that have won the FIFA World Cup and compete in games that lead up to final contests on Friday. The activities aimed to mix up each day’s routine and ensure campers continue to have fun and stay engaged throughout the week.
“It's just so the kids just don't feel like they're only doing soccer and get bored,” Patrick said. “It's a way to add a fun aspect to it.”
Families of campers hosted Patrick and Patel for the duration of their stay in Sheridan. As of Wednesday, they were not yet sure where they'd be headed next week, though they said it will likely be somewhere in the Mountain West. The coaches find out each Thursday where their next camp assignment will be — and wherever they end up, they’re crossing their fingers for some cooler temperatures.
“It’s been a great week, but very hot. We’re not used to the weather,” Patrick said. “But the kids have enjoyed it, and the host families take us around town and show us places. So it’s been really good.”
