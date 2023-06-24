SHERIDAN — A family legend has it the Sheridan Broncs are blue and gold because the founders from out east wanted to incorporate the colors from the University of West Virginia.
It serves as lore in JR Wright’s family, dating back to the early 1900s when his great grandfather was involved in starting the program. It may be myth, but what’s undeniably true is Wright created his own blue and gold team — Sheridan Mavericks lacrosse.
The sport of lacrosse was introduced to the community with the help of Wright in 2018 at a summer clinic. The youth league at Sheridan Recreation District started the following spring. It was in 2022 when the Mavericks formed as a club and started play for high school athletes. Wright has served as founder, president and head coach since then. The Mavericks started a girls lacrosse team this past spring. The growth of the sport has caught Wright by surprise.
“I didn't expect it to grow at the rate that it has,” Wright said. “I’m doing everything I can to facilitate the growth and demand for the sport in the community. I feel a certain amount of disbelief because I’m surprised it has taken off like it has. We’re doing everything we can to make sure it continues to grow, and kids will have opportunities to play.”
Girls lacrosse coach Brianna Scholl expressed lacrosse wouldn’t have grown into what it has in Sheridan if it weren’t for Wright.
“It was all spearheaded and went under his wing,” Scholl said. “He figured out how to raise the money for grants and uniforms. He was the right person to start the whole thing and he’s just started. He has a bunch of visions for the future.”
Wright has formed the Mavericks while running a business — Full Traction Capital & Consulting. He worked at a local bank until 2020 when he started his own firm.
“We help a lot of startups and scaling companies find money. We source money either from private financing or bank financing. We do a lot of performative development, business plans and things like that,” Wright said.
Starting a consulting company wasn’t at the forefront of Wright’s mind.
“It wasn’t the plan. I was done with the culture. My plan was to take the month of June off and find another bank job in July. I ended up getting so many calls in June that I figured I could probably just work myself,” Wright said.
Wright’s newer gig allows for a more flexible schedule with more time to spend with family.
“I was working 80 hours a week and I had 2-year-old twins at home. It got to a point where I was like, ‘I barely know these kids.’ My Jeep was in the parking lot all the time. I watched the last two Super Bowls from my desk.”
Wright’s wife, Liz Wright, works at State Farm Insurance.
“She’s more of a dancer and new to the world of team sports. It’s funny, because people in the stands ask her questions, just assuming she has the answers. I give her a lot of credit for being supportive and adaptable with the Mavericks, because neither of us expected the growth. She’s really rallied behind this. I couldn’t have done it without her support and approval. I get the credit, but behind the scenes there is a strong woman supporting me.”
JR and Liz Wright also run a pair of apparel companies, one of which JR hopes to make uniforms and sports apparel. They also have a real estate holding company. Liz sells Christmas decorations on Amazon.
When asked what is important to the family, Wright said he values time together.
“Like I’ve said, Liz and I are very busy. That’s one of the reasons we work from home. We are also Christians, all of our values come from the good book. We like to spend time in the mountains recreating. You might be surprised I play sports in the backyard other than lacrosse as well.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.