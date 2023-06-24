SHERIDAN — A family legend has it the Sheridan Broncs are blue and gold because the founders from out east wanted to incorporate the colors from the University of West Virginia.

 It serves as lore in JR Wright’s family, dating back to the early 1900s when his great grandfather was involved in starting the program. It may be myth, but what’s undeniably true is Wright created his own blue and gold team — Sheridan Mavericks lacrosse.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

