GILLETTE — The Gillette Community College District Board of Trustees set a date for regular monthly meetings.
At a special meeting Tuesday morning, GCCD board members approved a recommendation to hold the board’s regular monthly meetings at 11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Gillette College Technical Center.
GCCD Trustee Josh McGrath said approving the meeting schedule was a small but important step for the board, as Gillette College begins the process of separating itself from Northern Wyoming Community College District. GCCD is the first new community college district to be established in Wyoming in more than 50 years after Campbell County voters overwhelmingly approved the split from NWCCD in an Aug. 17 special election.
“I think it’s exciting. It’s historic,” McGrath said. “It’s nice to know and get it on your schedule. Certainly, there will also be some special meetings, as needed.”
And, on Tuesday, the board scheduled its second special meeting for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1, also at the GCTC.
While maybe short on action items, Tuesday’s special meeting in Gillette did include the first-ever reports by several committees, including budget/finance, governance and policies, memorandum of understanding, branding and accreditation. Board members also met in executive session, though no action was taken once the board came back into open session.
McGrath said one reason for the closed session was to discuss the potential appointment of an interim president.
“There was that discussion, absolutely,” he confirmed, saying he could not comment further. “I certainly see something coming.”
Before it is able to appoint an interim president to lead the college’s day-to-day operations, McGrath added he and other board members will have to further discuss items including an annual budget plan for the college and a potential memorandum of understanding with NWCCD.
“You have to put some other things in place first,” he said. “You’re laying the groundwork for what Gillette College will be going forward.”
While Campbell County voters approved the creation of the new community college district, the partnerships between Sheridan College and Gillette college will continue for the foreseeable future. GCCD programs will operate under NWCCD’s accreditation status until it is able to be accredited, a process that could take four to six years, according to the Wyoming Community College Commission.