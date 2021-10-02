GILLETTE — Northern Wyoming Community College District officials will be dealing with a familiar face as they work toward a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with the newly created Gillette Community College District.
Following a closed door session, the GCCD Board of Trustees unanimously voted at a special meeting Friday in Gillette to appoint Janell Oberlander as its new interim president.
Oberlander has been part of the NWCCD administrative team for the past three years, serving as the vice president of the Gillette College campus. She previously served in a similar capacity at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig, Colorado.
“I was not expecting this today,” Oberlander said in accepting the appointment. “I appreciate your support and belief in me. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”
As the district’s interim president, Oberlander will play a leading role as GCCD officials work to forge a memorandum of understanding with her former bosses at Sheridan College and the NWCCD board.
“I am very pleased to see that the new Gillette Community College District has taken this very important step, which is hiring their first chief executive,” said Oberlander’s former boss, NWCCD President Walter Tribley. “My sincere congratulations to interim President Oberlander. I look forward to working with her and the GCCD board.”
The appointment also drew the praise of Debra Wendtland, chair of the NWCCD Board of Trustees.
“I assumed they would pick Janell,” Wendtland said of Oberlander. “She will do a great job.”
Campbell County voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of an independent district, separating it from NWCCD, in an Aug. 17 special election. However, GCCD will operate under NWCCD’s accreditation status while working on becoming accredited itself, a process that could take several years.
Robert Palmer, chair of the GCCD board, said he has been working with Wendtland to schedule a joint session Oct. 23 with members of both boards and administrators to begin work on the MOU and lauded Wendtland for suggesting potential agenda items.
“It’s been a good first step forward,” he said.
While knowing the date of the meeting, Palmer added the location — with the meeting to be held at a neutral site — and time for the all-day workshop have yet to be determined.
At the special meeting Friday, the GCCD board also approved a preliminary budget of $1.05 million for the remainder of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“This budget will overlap with the budget we’ll have for 2022-23,” said Trustee Alison Ochs Gee. “(But) we feel this is as good of a projection as we can put together at this point.”
With appointment of an interim president and a preliminary budget in place, the GCCD board and Oberlander will be able to move forward with additional staff and what Trustee Josh McGrath termed as a “soft rebranding” of the college.
Oberlander added the next administrative hire will be a chief financial officer.
Olin Oedekoven, the vice chair for the GCCD board, said Gillette College took several steps forward in beginning the transition process from a satellite campus under NWCCD to an independent community college district with Oberlander’s appointment, as well as by approving the first reading of various policy statements and adopting the preliminary budget.
“All these are essential to move forward,” Oedekoven said. “It’s good. It’s exciting to move forward to serve our students and our community.”