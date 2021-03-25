SHERIDAN — State legislation allowing for the creation of a community college district in Campbell County passed in the House Education Committee on Wednesday with little fanfare.
The approval by the committee means Senate File 83 will move forward to be heard by the entire House. Once it clears the Legislature and is signed by Gov. Mark Gordon, the voters of Campbell County will decide whether they support increasing their taxes to fund the new community college district.
In the past, Campbell County residents have not supported such an action, but supporters of the effort this round believe the community will rally around the need for local control.
“I think it’s going to be a close vote,” Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, said Wednesday. “But I think it’s going to be a positive vote.”
Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette, spoke against the creation of the new district, just as he has multiple times throughout the process. He reiterated industry — which has struggled as of late — would bear the brunt of the tax increase.
Other presenters, though, said industry has long supported Gillette College and didn’t foresee that changing as the process for creating a new district moves forward.