BUFFALO — In one of the first major collaborative steps forward since voters in Campbell County approved the creation of the Gillette Community College District, representatives from the new district and the Northern Wyoming Community College District gathered in Buffalo Saturday morning to outline shared values that will guide the separation process.
Mark Gifford, bar counsel for the Wyoming State Bar, moderated the discussion that included members of Gillette College and NWCCD boards and the presidents of each school.
Saturday’s discussion was the first joint meeting of the two boards.
After introductions from both boards, Giffords outlined the values to be referenced throughout the transition process and ended the meeting with each school’s board chair and president signing the document.
“This is an emotional issue and so the ability to sit down face to face, get to know each other, remind ourselves that we can be on the same page — that has huge implications, but only if we continue to remember that moving forward,” said Deb Wendtland, NWCCD board chair. “So this is the start.”
The statement of shared values includes six statements:
1. As part of the Wyoming Community College System, both the Gillette Community College District and the Northern Wyoming Community College District play an integral role in supporting the 2021-2025 statewide strategic plan, which incorporates principles of educational attainment, affordability, program alignment and economic development.
2. As public institutions, both districts understand that we are all subject to federal and state laws, as well as additional compliance-related items governed by the Wyoming Community College Commission, U.S. Department of Education and the Higher Learning Commission.
3. We agree that the two entities, GCCD and NWCCD, are equal partners, to work in partnership and to be treated as such throughout the transition process, and to use all reasonable means to hasten the accreditation of GCCD as a degree-granting institution, with the goal of facilitating a stable and effective accreditation process.
4. We agree to work with integrity, collaboratively, transparently, respectfully and professionally to ensure success for both Gillette College and Sheridan College in terms of accreditation and fiscal soundness with the best interests of current and future students, faculty, staff and academic programs in mind.
5. We understand that there are many topics and issues that will require research and discussion, and we agree to set reasonable expectations regarding timeline and deliverables. In addition, we recognize that there are variables that we do not control including, but not limited to, the biennial budget cycle, potential changes to state funding, potential emergencies or crises (e.g., pandemic) or legislative changes.
6. We agree to communicate in an open and timely manner, to consider others’ opinions and perspectives (including, without limitation, trustees, administration, faculty, students and other stakeholders) and to provide space for all to be heard, and support one another during the transition, without retaliation or reprisal.
Gillette College board member Alison Gee recommended the addition of the very last clause of the shared values.
She acknowledged the transition will be difficult and pointed out the unusual nature of the separation of Gillette College from the existing NWCCD.
“...We need to create a safe environment for our faculty, our students and our staff to work together and collaborate in figuring out how to make this transition, how to achieve accreditation while helping us to each have enough resources to do what we need to do,” Gee said. “And there is going to be a lot of conflict in that process because you’re pitting the values and desires of each group against each other in making those choices. We’re both going to have to sacrifice some along the way and we don’t want the students and the faculty and the staff to feel like they’re stuck in the middle of that.”
The statement of shared values will serve as a foundation for the transition of Gillette College to its own district.
Wendtland said the next step will be members of each college district’s executive team meeting to begin working toward a draft of a memorandum of understanding between the two groups. That meeting will take place Tuesday morning.
“That document will be critical since we don’t know all the aspects that will be involved, so it has to be something that can withstand every issue and yet be modified to address all those variables,” Wendtland said.
The list of challenges facing both boards is lengthy and includes issues of accreditation, funding, staffing, academic programs and enrollment, all of which would only be further complicated by miscommunication or mistrust between the two entities.
“The work accomplished today represents the foundation for our path forward,” NWCCD President Walt Tribley said. “This was an important milestone.”