SHERIDAN — Art has a way of bringing back memories long since forgotten, and this proved true for Stuart McRae while judging the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest Saturday.
McRae, the Sheridan city administrator and served for 30 years in the U.S. Army, was particularly taken with the work of Gillette 17-year-old Lily Echols: a recreation of a photo taken Sept. 12, 2001, at the Pentagon.
The picture depicts first responders and military personnel draping an American flag over the building in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and it brought back many memories for McRae.
“I used to fly generals into the Pentagon, so I am very familiar with that building,” McRae said. ”What was destroyed there was where I used to land. So seeing this picture really recaptured a lot of those memories. I really appreciate the emotions that came back.”
In the end, Echols’ picture won over all three of the judges at Saturday’s contest at SAGE Community Arts. The piece will now advance to the national high school art contest, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, where Echols will have a chance to win up to $15,000 in scholarship money.
In a short essay that accompanied the piece, Echols said the drawing allowed her to reflect on the sacrifices many had made for her freedoms.
“When drawing this, I chose to use color only on the flag to emphasize its importance to the American people, and its symbol of hope, community and strength,” Echols wrote. “The halo around our first responders and soldiers represents their role in leading our country forward even through hardships. When drawing this piece, I reflected on the sacrifices of not only our soldiers, but our citizens as well.”
The statewide contest had four high school artists represented from across the state. The images were diverse — ranging from a soldier and his military working dog to a bald eagle to a piece celebrating the history of the American flag.
“It’s a strong showing,” said Sheridan High School art teacher Ashley Cooper, who judged the contest with McRae and SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson. “It’s really impactful and meaningful work. I loved the range of work that was presented. Each one of them is different in its own way, but still elicits the same narrative in some shape or form. I’m quite impressed.”
McRae agreed the pieces were unique and well done.
“I appreciated the different styles that were expressed,” McRae said. “It just shows the creativity of these kids.”
Pieces were judged on a variety of factors including concept, presentation, patriotism expressed, clarity of idea, elicitation of emotion, technique, creativity and the total impact of the work.
The contest, which has been held annually since 1979, is one of several scholarship contests the VFW offers as a way to foster patriotism in local youth, said Jessica Bryant, Wyoming department scholarship chair for the VFW Auxiliary. But the art contest provides a unique way for students to express their patriotism.
“Kids may not know how to express themselves with words…but they can express themselves through art,” Bryant said. “…This way, they can express their patriotism through art, even if they can’t find all the right words.”
Echols’ piece will now advance to the national contest during the week of July 16 in Kansas City, Bryant said. For more information on the art contest, and other scholarship opportunities through the VFW, see vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.