SHERIDAN — Girl Scout cookie season is arriving in Sheridan County, and Girl Scouts are scheduled to sell the desserts throughout the community through the spring.
The girls will sell at the following locations and dates:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, Ranchester
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Newton Center, corner of Coffeen Avenue and Burkitt Street, Sheridan
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Albertson's, Sheridan
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2, Newton Center, corner of Coffeen Avenue and Burkitt Street, Sheridan
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8, Kid Curious, 129 N. Main St., Sheridan
• 8 a.m. to noon April 8, Walmart, Sheridan
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15, Maurices, 316 N. Main St., Sheridan
For more information, contact Sheridan Service Unit Manager Jean Harm at 307-672-3611.