Girl Scouts complete a STEM activity. A Girl Scout STEM van will be in Sheridan July 24.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will be bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics programming to Sheridan Monday, July 24 from 3-4:30 p.m. with a Mobile STEM Learning Center. Programming will take place at the YMCA located at 417 N. Jefferson St. All programming is free and open to girls in grades K-12.

The Mobile STEM Learning Center is a new resource to GSMW that will provide valuable programming to girls across 78 communities across Montana and Wyoming. The cargo-style van is equipped with solar to power technology available to youth, including 3D printers, microscopes, virtual reality headsets, drones and more.

