SHERIDAN — Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will be bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics programming to Sheridan Monday, July 24 from 3-4:30 p.m. with a Mobile STEM Learning Center. Programming will take place at the YMCA located at 417 N. Jefferson St. All programming is free and open to girls in grades K-12.
The Mobile STEM Learning Center is a new resource to GSMW that will provide valuable programming to girls across 78 communities across Montana and Wyoming. The cargo-style van is equipped with solar to power technology available to youth, including 3D printers, microscopes, virtual reality headsets, drones and more.
The Mobile STEM Learning Center will show possibilities, provide knowledge and give hands-on STEM experience to girls at an early age. While more than half of the U.S. workforce is female, less than one quarter of STEM careers are held by women.
Approximately 67% of the population in Montana and Wyoming is rural.
The rural nature of the two states translates to hurdles that can include a lack of access to honors courses, high-level technology business exposure, as well as limited access to quality curriculum and vigorous and engaging math and science courses, a press release from Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming said.
The Mobile STEM Learning Center will allow GSMW to create and optimize an environment where girls explore freely, expand their perspectives and hopefully pique their interest and confidence to explore STEM even more, the release said.
To view additional tour dates or to learn more about this project, see gsmw.org or contact Briana Rickman at brianar@gsmw.org or at 406-252-0488.