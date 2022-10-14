SHERIDAN — While the Girl Scouts have a lengthy history in Sheridan County, local volunteers hope to continue growing the program that helps girls gain confidence and lifelong skills.
Girl Scouting began in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia, and by 1918, the first Girl Scout troop in the current council area formed in Laurel, Montana. The first Wyoming troop started in Casper in 1922, making 2022 the organization’s 100th in Wyoming.
The first troop in Sheridan began in 1931, according to longtime Girl Scout and volunteer Jean Harm. It started with two women who had recently graduated from the local high school.
Harm said the program grew to include roughly six troops before the Depression caused the program to disband temporarily.
The Sheridan Council, a local governing body for the organization, formed in 1948, followed by the Girl Scout Council of Wyoming in 1955. Harm said the formal organization into councils allowed for more uniform delivery of the Girl Scout programs to participants across the state.
In 2008, three Girl Scout councils merged to create Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming. While national representatives from the organization supported the merger, many within the programs across the two states saw it as a challenge. Unifying troops across a state as large and rural as Wyoming was hard enough, Harm said, let alone across two very large, very rural states.
“It makes it much more difficult for the local service units,” Harm said, adding that sharing financial contributions from the national organization over a larger area was just one change.
Other challenges included the large geographic area Girl Scout leaders became responsible for with the merger.
“It really didn’t benefit us in this part of the country,” Harm said. “They didn’t understand why somebody who lives in Cheyenne didn’t want to travel to an event in Missoula or Butte.
Harm has been involved in the organization for 60 years in Sheridan.
When Harm was in junior high school, the organization added another age group, splitting up younger girls from older high school students. Today, there are six age levels — daisies (kindergarten and first grade), brownies (second and third grades), juniors (fourth and fifth grades), cadettes (sixth through eighth grades), seniors (ninth and 10th grades) and ambassadors (11th and 12th grades).
Over the years, the Girl Scouts added more programs, including more focus on science, technology, engineering and math. At one point, national leaders of the Girl Scouts even debated doing away with the outdoor programs in the Girl Scouts because the city-dwelling girls had few opportunities to achieve them.
Harm said representatives from the national organization visited western areas of the country, including Wyoming, and saw those programs were still thriving.
While programs have expanded to include a broader range of skills and experiences, a lack of volunteers and troop leaders have contributed to a decline in membership, Harm said.
There are four troops in Sheridan currently, but there used to be multiple troops at each school. While working with the girls who participate takes time, Harm said volunteer toolkits are available to make planning activities as simple as possible.
Harm said the Girl Scouts help instill confidence in girls and young women as they do service projects and learn new skills. It encourages community interaction, too, building social skills and outreach.
Harm said she still lives by the Girl Scout Law, and encourages girls who participate to do the same.
Girls who want to get involved — or parents who want to volunteer — can sign up by calling 1-800-736-5243 or see the website for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, gsmw.org.