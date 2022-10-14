Clearmont Girl Scouts

This photo of the Clearmont Girl Scout Troop around 1944 is from the Layton Collection at the Museum at the Bighorns in Sheridan. The Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years in Wyoming in 2022. The first troop began in Casper in 1922.

 Courtesy photo | Layton Collection, Museum at the Bighorns

SHERIDAN — While the Girl Scouts have a lengthy history in Sheridan County, local volunteers hope to continue growing the program that helps girls gain confidence and lifelong skills.

Girl Scouting began in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia, and by 1918, the first Girl Scout troop in the current council area formed in Laurel, Montana. The first Wyoming troop started in Casper in 1922, making 2022 the organization’s 100th in Wyoming.

