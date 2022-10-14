Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 72F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.