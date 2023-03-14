Clearmont Girl Scouts

This photo of the Clearmont Girl Scout Troop around 1944 is from the Layton Collection at the Museum at the Bighorns in Sheridan. The Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years in Wyoming in 2022. The first troop began in Casper in 1922.

 Courtesy photo | Layton Collection, Museum at the Bighorns

SHERIDAN — Girl Scouts of the USA celebrates its rich history each March with National Girl Scout Week.

March 12 marked the 111th birthday of Giarl Scouts and commemorated the day in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the organization’s first 18 girl members in Savannah, Georgia.

