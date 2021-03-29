SHERIDAN — Sheridan Girl Scouts will have cookie booths periodically around town through the month of April.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Girl Scouts did not canvas neighborhoods as thoroughly as usual and instead will increase its booth selling locations and days.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 3, Walmart, Troop 1266
• 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10, Red Shed Redos Picket Fence, 218 W. Burkitt St., Troop 1265
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10, Kid Curious, 129 N. Main St., Troop 1696
• 10 a.m. to noon April 10 and 17 if cookies are left, Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping Farmers Market, Troop 1384
• 1-3 p.m. April 11, Home Depot, Troop 1384
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17, drive-up booth at Holiday Inn Sheridan entryway, Troop 1696