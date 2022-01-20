SHERIDAN — While Girl Scouts of the USA announced the kickoff of the Girl Scout Cookie Program nationally earlier this month, the Girl Scout Cookie Program for Montana and Wyoming begins in February.
In Wyoming and Montana, Girl Scouts will sell cookies from Feb. 4 through April 17, and enthusiasts can preorder their favorites from a Girl Scout beginning Feb. 4 for delivery in late March.
Beginning Feb. 4, customers can also order cookies online via a secure link (from a Girl Scout) to be delivered by the Girl Scout in late March
Girl Scout Cookie booths will begin to pop up around the community in March.
As the cookie season launches, Girl Scouts also announced a new cookie — Adventurefuls, which are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
For more information, chat with a local Girl Scout and keep an eye out for cookie booths coming soon.