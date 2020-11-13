SHERIDAN — Sheridan Girl Scouts are hosting a food drive Saturday.
The food items will be donated to the People Assistance Food Bank.
The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, Ridley's Family Market and Family Dollar.
The food items collected at Walmart and Ridley's will go toward the holiday meal baskets provided by People Assistance Food Bank.
The food and cleaning items collected at Family Dollar will go toward the emergency boxes provided by People Assistance Food Bank.