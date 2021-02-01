SHERIDAN — Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming is pleased to announce the much anticipated cookie season begins Feb. 5.
Girl Scout cookies will be available several ways over the coming weeks and months across Montana and Wyoming:
• Girl Scouts will take pre-orders Feb. 5-21, with delivery in late March
• Cookies can be ordered online from a Girl Scout you know or through girlscoutcookies.org until April 18
• Cookies can be purchased at cookie booths March 26 through April 18
Girl Scout cookie varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’mores™, the gluten free variety Toffee-tastics and Lemon-Ups. There are no new varieties for our council this year. The price of Girl Scout Cookies in Montana and Wyoming remains $4 per box with the exception of the specialty varieties, Girl Scout S’mores and gluten free Toffee-tastics, which are $5 per box.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via door-to-door activity, in-person booths, and the Digital Cookie® platform online. Having their 2020 Cookie Season impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, many girls learned how to adjust business plans in an ever changing and restrictive environment according to Ashley Picard, Product Sales Manager for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming.
“While COVID made for a challenging cookie season last year, our Girl Scouts showed that Girl Scout ingenuity and creativity by adjusting their selling and delivery methods. With incredible support from the community, some ran virtual cookie booths on social media and others set up drive-thru locations and they saw wonderful success as they reached and exceeded their goals,” she said.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking and decision making.
The net proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales stay local with the girls’ council and troop. Councils use cookie earnings to power experiences for girls through programming. Girls and their troops decide how to invest in community projects, personal enrichment opportunities and more.
GSMW is seeking volunteers to assist in delivering the Girl Scout experience. To join Girl Scouts or become a volunteer please visit www.gsmw.org or call 800-736-5243.