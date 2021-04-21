SHERIDAN — Kimberly Allen didn’t find the perfect dress for prom.
As she walked out of the makeshift dressing room at Illuminate Church, she hiked up the overly-long cerulean blue dress and walked slowly to a photo booth featuring a black backdrop and twinkling string lights hanging in front. As she fussed with overly long straps, Ready, Set, Prom coordinator Taylor Green and Allen’s mother, Kyla, found a pin to hold them back for a photo.
Despite the alterations needed on a dress first worn by someone much taller than Kimmi, the smile never left her face, as she had found her perfect dress for the 2021 Sheridan High School prom. In addition to scoring a free gown, Allen was able to participate in recycling a gently-used full-length piece, giving it another life and another occasion to attend.
Green planned on hosting the inaugural Ready, Set, Prom in 2020 but, like most other events last spring, canceled the event and held on to the donated gowns until pandemic precautions eased to allow for a prom season once again. The event likens to two before it, coordinated and hosted by Illuminate Church staff, who organized clothing drives tailored to working women and schoolchildren with Ready, Set, Pro and Ready, Set School. The events gather gently used clothing from donors specifically tailored for each specific group, then sets appointments for recipients to pick the perfect-for-them outfit free of charge, set with accessories as necessary.
Allen shopped for jewelry to match the rich-colored dress and attempted at a pair of shoes to match, although her mother cautioned to not choose heels, as walking may become an issue.
Green initially intended to host for just one weekend — last weekend, where she hosted individuals and groups for dress choosing and fittings Friday and Saturday — but extended the event to this weekend, as well. She’s still taking appointments for individuals or groups to enjoy a fun afternoon of prom dress shopping and has many dresses on racks from which to choose.
Short, long, sparkly, classic — they’re all there awaiting new homes, accompanied by accessories like clutches, shoes, earrings and other jewelry. Participants will also be entered to win prizes like manicures and other activities geared toward prom prep.
“We call it a ‘second chance to dance,’” Green said. “They can have maybe a second home, especially for someone who can’t afford the full price of a dress. Anytime we can bless someone.”
Resident fashion guru and assistant to Green in the project, Brooke Winzenburg, said she wished she had the opportunity to do this when she was younger, as her family didn’t have a lot of money and purchasing an expensive dress for a one-time activity wasn’t conducive to the family budget. In addition, Winzenburg sees the opportunity to reuse dresses as an earth-saving opportunity.
“This would have been a dream,” Winzenburg said, mentioning statistics that proved clothing is wasted with the “fast fashion” trend of buying the newest item on the rack.
Maybe the dresses won’t be exactly what a girl envisioned. It could potentially be better, and certainly cheaper, than what’s easily or affordably available regionally.
Those interested may schedule a time this weekend to meet with Green and her crew by calling/texting Green at 307-250-2781.