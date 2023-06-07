Wyoming State flag stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — The American Legion Auxiliary of Wyoming, an organization dedicated to fostering leadership and civic engagement among young women, will host its Girls State session again this year from June 4-10 at Laramie County Community College, bringing together talented and ambitious young women from across Wyoming for a transformative experience, according to a press release.

Girls State is an immersive and empowering program designed to educate and inspire future female leaders, the press release said. Through interactive workshops, engaging seminars, and hands-on activities participants will develop essential leadership skills, gain a deeper understanding of the democratic process and cultivate lifelong connections with like-minded peers.

