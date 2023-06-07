SHERIDAN — The American Legion Auxiliary of Wyoming, an organization dedicated to fostering leadership and civic engagement among young women, will host its Girls State session again this year from June 4-10 at Laramie County Community College, bringing together talented and ambitious young women from across Wyoming for a transformative experience, according to a press release.
Girls State is an immersive and empowering program designed to educate and inspire future female leaders, the press release said. Through interactive workshops, engaging seminars, and hands-on activities participants will develop essential leadership skills, gain a deeper understanding of the democratic process and cultivate lifelong connections with like-minded peers.
During the Girls State session, participants will have the unique opportunity to:
• Engage in interactive workshops: Led by experienced professionals, participants will explore topics such as public speaking, effective communication, negotiation skills and strategic decision-making. These workshops aim to enhance their leadership capabilities and empower them to make a positive impact in their communities.
• Learn about government and public service: Girls State offers an immersive experience in which participants will create their own mock state government, learn about legislative processes and gain insights into public service careers. Through role-playing activities, they will develop a comprehensive understanding of the workings of government.
• Network with influential leaders: Girls State provides an exclusive platform for young women to connect with accomplished leaders and mentors from various fields, including government, business, and nonprofit organizations. These interactions will offer valuable insights, guidance and networking opportunities to help participants navigate their future paths successfully.
• Foster lifelong friendships: The Girls State session will create an environment of camaraderie and collaboration, enabling participants to form lasting friendships with like-minded individuals who share their passion for leadership and community engagement. These connections will continue to inspire and support each participant long after the program concludes.
The American Legion Auxiliary of Wyoming believes that empowering young women to become leaders is vital for building strong, inclusive and equitable societies. By investing in their development and providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can pave the way for a brighter future.
“We are excited to bring together an exceptional group of young women for the upcoming Girls State session,” said Dawn Kenneda, director of Wyoming Girls State. “Our goal is to empower them with the tools they need to lead with confidence and inspire positive change in their communities. We are confident that this session will be a transformative experience for all participants.”