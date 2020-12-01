SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan County-based nonprofits recognize Giving Tuesday as a holiday following several consumer-based holidays that provide for opportunities to give back.
After Black Friday, Small-Business Saturday and Cyber Monday where consumers are encouraged to shop based on deals surrounding each respective theme, consumers are now asked to give to charities of their choosing.
To see specific needs of local nonprofits in the community, refer to the Seasons of Giving special section in the Wednesday, Nov. 25 edition of The Sheridan Press online or by purchasing a print newspaper copy.
For more questions, contact your local nonprofit of choice or The Sheridan Press at 307-672-2431.