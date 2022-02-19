SHERIDAN — The first Glenn Miller Orchestra did not make it at all. It was a total and absolute economic failure. But Miller knew what he wanted, held to that dedication and relentlessly worked to succeed. He launched his second band — the one that lives on today — in March 1938.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been a hit ever since and will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930s and ‘40s.
Miller disbanded his organization in 1942 at the height of its popularity to volunteer for the Army. There, he organized and led the famous Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band. It went to Europe to entertain servicemen, performing live and radio shows. On Dec. 15, 1944, Major Miller took off in a single-engine plane from Europe to precede his band to France, disappearing over the English Channel. The army declared him officially dead a year later.
With the release of the major motion movie “The Glenn Miller Story” featuring Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson in 1954, interest and popular demand led the Miller Estate to authorize the formation of the present Glenn Miller Orchestra. On June 6, 1956, and under the direction of drummer Ray McKinley who had become the unofficial leader of the Army Air Force Band after Miller’s disappearance, the reformed Glenn Miller Orchestra performed its first concert and has been on the road ever since. Other leaders have followed McKinley including clarinetists Buddy DeFranco and Peanuts Hucko, trombonists Buddy Morrow, Jimmy Henderson, Larry O’Brien and Gary Tole, and tenor saxophonist Dick Gerhart. Since January 2012, vocalist Nick Hilscher has led the band.
Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. It also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.
Tickets for the Feb. 26 show cost $35 for adults and $22 for seniors. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.