SHERIDAN — Sheridan Bicycle Company will host the sixth annual Goat Rope Gravel Grinder bicycle race this weekend.
Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, cyclists interested in participating should meet at the Sheridan Bicycle Company at 10 a.m. for a casual ride.
The route will most likely be the Beaver Creek Gravel loop, about 30 miles, though weather may adjust the loop the morning of the ride.
This event is free and open to the public, to include a barbecue afterward. Those attending are asked to bring a beverage and choice of side or dessert.
Call Sheridan Bicycle Company with questions at 307-763-4481 or find more information on the Sheridan Bicycle Company Facebook page.