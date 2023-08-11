WYARNO — In the unincorporated community of Wyarno sits a piece of local history — a grain elevator built adjacent to railroad tracks in 1930. Now, instead of storing grain, it holds the creations of Thomas Faulkner, an artist known for his large-scale and often controversial work.

Beginning Saturday, Faulkner will host a gallery exhibition entitled “Reclaiming the West” at the grain elevator. The exhibition will showcase works of sculpture and photography that confront the complexity of the West’s history, natural resources and culture.

