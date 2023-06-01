SHERIDAN — A new monument in Sheridan’s Patriot Park dedicated to America’s Gold Star Families is two feet wide, seven feet tall, 10 feet long and is made with 18,000 pounds of black granite.
Nothing, however, can match the weight of the ultimate sacrifice made by men and women who’ve died in the U.S. military service.
“Today, we honor all of the Gold Star Families in Wyoming, and across this nation,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, said Monday at a dedication ceremony held by the WYO W.E.S.T. Warrior Foundation at Whitney’s Patriot Park located at 260 North Jefferson Street.
“Memorial Day is a somber reminder that we have young men and women who are willing to risk their lives to protect all of us,” Barrasso said. “(Becoming a) Gold Star Family is an honor that no one wants, or seeks to achieve. … There is no higher honor in service to our nation than making the ultimate sacrifice.”
Brad Walden with the nonprofit WYO W.E.S.T. Warrior Foundation said he first began imagining a monument like the one now in Sheridan in 2015, when he met Hershel “Woody” Williams, a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient who served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division, during World War II.
“I told him I was from Wyoming, and at that time, Wyoming was only one of four states that did not have a Gold Star Monument,” Walden recalled. “That resonated with me.”
After the Foundation got off its feet, Walden re-focused on the monument in 2019.
“I approached Whitney Benefits about getting a 10-foot by 10-foot piece of ground in Whitney Commons. Whitney was so gracious and came back to us saying, ‘What if we gave you a park?’ They had a pocket park they were maintaining, and they said they thought it would be beautiful there,” he said.
Roy Garber, president of the Whitney Benefits board, said the monument is situated in a quiet spot, but one that offers access to Kendrick Park and the city’s larger pathway system.
“I think everyone needs to remember — to not forget — those people who have given so much to our country,” he said. “We decided it fit the area, and we were pleased to be a part of this.”
The Sheridan City Council renamed the park Patriot Park, and the WYO W.E.S.T. Warrior Foundation raised about $85,000 to cover the cost of the monument, construction and landscaping costs.
“This community never ceases to amaze me. We are the most giving and patriotic community on the planet,” Walden said.
The term Gold Star family comes from the service flag, according to the U.S. Army. Service flags including a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the armed forces of the United States were first flown by families during World War I. If that loved one died, the blue star was replaced by a gold star.
This, according to the Army, “allowed members of the community to know the price that the family had paid in the cause of freedom.”
Walden said the monument was designed to include four panels: One is the homeland panel, one is the family panel, one is the patriot panel, and one is the sacrifice panel. The front includes a tribute that reads: “A tribute to Gold Star Families and relatives who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.”
On the homeland panel is a picture of Black Tooth peak. The family panel features a silhouette of a father, mother and their two children, along with the teammates with whom a veteran served. The patriot panel shows the American flag rising over Iwo Jima, and the sacrifice panel depicts a casket with an American flag over it, sitting in the back of a horse-drawn buggy at Arlington National Cemetery.
“Memorial Day is for this exactly. It is for those who have fallen,” Walden said of the dedication Monday. “I’d love for people to take two minutes out of their time as they’re going down the walking path to stop and walk around the monument. Read the descriptions. You will know that it is more than a piece of granite. It is honoring heroes. These are my heroes.”
Barrasso continued on Monday that it’s “our duty to honor your fallen loved ones, and honor your sacrifice.
“When a service member deploys into an area of conflict, they are not serving alone. Active duty service members serve right alongside their families at home,” Barrasso said. “We have so much to be thankful for in Wyoming. Our memorials and places of rest are sacred places that hold so much history. They help us remember the warriors who died to keep Wyoming and our nation safe.”
Garber said Whitney sees the memorial as an asset to the community.
“It’s something the community can be proud of, and does offer a spot of retrospection, reflection and reverence for those who we remember,” Garber said.