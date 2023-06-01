05-29-23 Gold Star Memorial unveiling 29web.jpg
Buy Now

Gold Star Family members unveil the Gold Star Memorial at Whitney Commons Park Monday, May 29, 2023.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A new monument in Sheridan’s Patriot Park dedicated to America’s Gold Star Families is two feet wide, seven feet tall, 10 feet long and is made with 18,000 pounds of black granite.

Nothing, however, can match the weight of the ultimate sacrifice made by men and women who’ve died in the U.S. military service.

Recommended for you