SHERIDAN — Kendrick Municipal Golf Course administrators plan to increase fees for the first time since 2019 this season.
As presented by City of Sheridan Treasurer Karen Burtis during Monday’s city council meeting, the proposed season pass costs for green fees will be $590 (an increase of $40) for singles; $890 (an increase of $65) for couples; and $1,025 (an increase of $75) for families.
A season pass for cart rentals will be $525 (an increase of $40) for singles and $725 (an increase of $50) for couples.
Daily greens fees will increase by $2 and will cost $27 for nine holes of play and $40 for 18, Burtis said. All other fees will remain unchanged.
Sheridan Parks Superintendent Steve Gage said there were numerous reasons for the change. Chief among them is an inflation-driven cost increase for many materials needed to maintain the course, he said.
“Prices for golf course maintenance supplies have increased between 35 and 45% (in the last year),” Gage said. “We talked to some suppliers that supply a lot of courses in the Colorado, Wyoming and Montana region and they said those courses are raising their rates just because material costs have gone up so much in the last year.”
Gage said he felt comfortable increasing the fees this year due to a variety of changes and improvements that have been made to the course over the last three years. While golfers will be paying more, they will also be receiving more for their money, he said.
In January 2021, new golf pro Ryan Wagner and the K Club Golf Company took over management of the course. Wagner started the year by renovating the course’s clubhouse, restaurant and pro shop. He also hired a food and beverage manager and a PGA Professional for the pro shop. Program-wise, he introduced a men’s league on Wednesday nights, a new tournament series and the Sheridan Junior Golf Program for young golfers.
“He has remodeled the clubhouse, increased the amount of play time on the course and improved customer service,” city engineer Hanns Mercer said. “He has good plans for the future about how to increase play, which will increase revenue at the golf course.”
While senior fees are not increasing, there will be a slight change, Gage said. Seniors will now only be able to play weekdays with a senior pass. To play weekends, they will need to purchase an adult rate pass. This will cost them an additional $80 a season, Gage said.
Gage said the change to senior fees is intended as a way to diversify play, and revenues, at the golf course.
“We’re trying to open up weekend play,” Gage said. “…To make things a success and keep driving revenues…we need tournaments out there. We need tourists. We need people that are willing to pay a daily green fee and cart fee…We love our senior golfers, but our senior golfers only account for 20% of our revenue while playing 60% of our golf. They take up a lot of tee times, which is great. We want them to play…We want them to be there, but we’ve got to create some revenue too.”
Golf course fees remained relatively steady in recent years, Mercer said. The fees have only been raised twice in the past nine years: once in 2013 and again in 2019.
Councilors will consider changes to golf course fees during the Sheridan City Council’s March 21 meeting.