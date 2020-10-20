SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan financial indicators remain positive, despite COVID-19 positive case numbers remaining concerning within Sheridan County.
Sheridan City Council heard from both ends of the spectrum of positive and not so positive Monday night, gratefully approving staff raises while listening to concerns from Sheridan County Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter about the growing pandemic.
City raises
After taking a conservative approach throughout the summer and holding off on raises for city employees — despite a 13% increase in health insurance premium costs citywide — city staff reviewed numbers in October as promised and came back with a positive result. Taking the potentially insecure direct distribution out of the mix, as well as Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, the city still boasted a profit margin of $146,000 above last fiscal year.
Because of such positive numbers, Sheridan City Council unanimously approved a 1.75% raise for all city employees, backdated to July 2020 with stipend payments for the first three months of the increased pay.
Staff budgeted the raises into the current fiscal year, so a budget amendment is not necessary.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said staff took a conservative approach to budgeting and considered the first quarter to be exceptionally volatile without Sheridan WYO Rodeo income and with “apples-to-apples” comparisons of internet tax revenues.
“If we met that standard, we were well within the capability of being able to afford this,” McRae said, mentioning a red/yellow/green system of tracking revenue percentages.
City of Sheridan will maintain an 80/20 cost share on health insurance, with the city paying 80% and employees paying 20%, including the 13% increase in premiums.
The plan includes a 1.75% salary increase for all city employees that would be effective Nov. 1 as well as a stipend with a 1.75% increase for the last few months of salary freeze for all employees who received at least a “meets expectations” in their previous review.
While the increase is not much, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said it will help cover the incurred costs staff received when insurance premiums increased this year.
COVID-19
Hunter and Incident Management Team Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves discussed the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Sheridan County, with expected increases in the colder months.
Capacity for hospitalized cases depends in part on surrounding regional medical facilities. Sheridan Memorial Hospital has remained steady in its capability to take in COVID-19 patients and other patients for emergencies and non-emergent medical appointments throughout the pandemic. If cases surge locally and regionally, that may change.
As of 9 a.m. Monday morning, several regional hospitals surrounding Sheridan were “on divert,” which means bed availability for patients was limited and the medical facilities must divert patients to the next closest hospital with available capacity for them.
Hunter said especially those living in and around the Hardin, Montana, area have not been able to receive medical care in Billings due to the medical facilities’ overloaded capacity, so community members that typically visit Sheridan for goods and services are being serviced medically at SMH.
Those that are hospitalized, Hunter said, are very sick and spend weeks in the hospital.
“The patients I’ve taken care of have definitely died from COVID,” Hunter said, answering Councilor Jacob Martin’s question about whether patients with underlying conditions are specified as dying due to COVID-19. “It’s been horrid.”
Hunter said he by no means tries to invoke fear when presenting information about the coronavirus, but it will become worse before it becomes better.