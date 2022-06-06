SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites community members to volunteer at an upcoming event on the water.
The Goose Creek cleanup float is scheduled for June 11 beginning at 10 a.m.
Participants will float along Goose Creek while taking the opportunity to beautify the stream along the way.
Those planning to volunteer should meet at South Park in Sheridan. The group will float to Thorne-Rider Park. Attendees must bring their own watercraft and personal floatation devices are required. SCLT will provide trash collection supplies, water and refreshments.
To RSVP for the Goose Creek cleanup float see sheridanclt.org/events/goose-creek-cleanup-float.