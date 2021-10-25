SHERIDAN — Goose Creek Transit has added Sheridan College as a stop on its fixed route.
The route now includes 38 stops stretching from Sheridan High School to Fifth Street and Malcolm Wallop Park on North Main Street to Sheridan College.
The fixed route bus is available from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The bus picks up at each location once every 30 minutes.
The cost is $4 per person or $2.50 for seniors age 60 and older.
For more information, see thehubsheridan.org.