SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith staff is working to secure the funding necessary to continue to provide public transportation for Sheridan County. With about $950,000 needed annually to fund the service, Executive Director Carmen Rideout said $324,000 of that is what The Hub is seeking to have matched by local donors.
Although The Hub has experienced some bumps in the road securing funding for the Goose Creek Transit service, Director of Development Meredith Sopko said The Hub’s public transportation service is not going anywhere for now. Collaboration with the city, the county and the Wyoming Department of Transportation has made up the bulk of the funds required to continue operating, to the tune of about $625,000.
“We are still working with the city and the county to come up with a long-term plan for sustainability for Goose Creek Transit,” Rideout said. “We have been really successful in accessing WYDOT funding for our public transportation service and with that comes an increased need for local matching funds to dry down that federal funding. That’s the challenge that we have and it’s still a work in progress.”
Rideout said public transportation was one of the first services implemented by The Hub upon its founding 50 years ago and has since remained a beacon of support for thousands of Sheridanites who rely on it. Goose Creek Transit provides about 5,000 rides per month between its fixed route and door-to-door service.
“The mindset is, ‘Let’s try to figure this out.’ It’s not all figured out yet, but I think people understand the value of public transit,” Rideout said. “People of all ages really need that option, so that’s what we’re providing to our community and we’re happy to do it. We just need a stronger partnership as far as the funding goes.”
Along with the funding provided at the local, state and federal levels, Goose Creek Transit receives support from several local businesses and foundations and is actively exploring grant options. Despite the struggle to tie down funding, Goose Creek is continuing to expand in what it can offer. Rideout said four bus stop shelters are currently under construction for the service and are expected to be complete within the next month, and all the while, Goose Creek’s ridership “just keeps on growing.”
“We’re not in the clear yet, but we’re putting the pieces together,” Rideout said. “The attitude is, ‘Let’s figure this out and work together.’ That’s what’s great about Sheridan.”
