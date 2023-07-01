SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith staff is working to secure the funding necessary to continue to provide public transportation for Sheridan County. With about $950,000 needed annually to fund the service, Executive Director Carmen Rideout said $324,000 of that is what The Hub is seeking to have matched by local donors.

Although The Hub has experienced some bumps in the road securing funding for the Goose Creek Transit service, Director of Development Meredith Sopko said The Hub’s public transportation service is not going anywhere for now. Collaboration with the city, the county and the Wyoming Department of Transportation has made up the bulk of the funds required to continue operating, to the tune of about $625,000.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

