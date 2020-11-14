SHERIDAN — It’s tough to be a fish in the Goose creeks.
The creeks are a maze of levees, drainage structures, concrete chutes and drop structures, which are effective for protecting the city of Sheridan from the flooding of Goose Creek, Big Goose Creek and Little Goose Creek, but not ideal if you’re a fish.
“The stream has been degraded since the '60s when the levee system was built,” city engineer Hanns Mercer said. “It is very important for aquatic habitat to have connectivity or else it is difficult for the fish to complete their natural cycles of traveling up and down the creeks. Nobody wants to have an ecosystem that’s deficient, but that’s what we’re dealing with right now.”
The Goose Creek ecosystem restoration project, which will soon be performed by the Army Corps of Engineers, has been a long time coming, according to Mercer. It will rectify damages to habitat that date back to the levee system’s creation in 1963. Efforts to collaborate with the ACOE on restoring 4 miles of degraded habitat along the creeks date back to 2014.
But the fish will have to wait a little longer for their habitat to be restored, Mercer said. While the ACOE hoped to launch the first phase of the project this summer, the work has been pushed to 2021, Mercer said.
“Phase one was originally planned to kick off this fall,” Mercer said. “With COVID and everything…there were some negotiations that just got delayed. So the Army Corps made the decision to bid phase one out in a different contract.”
With the first phase delayed until next summer, the first two phases of the project will likely be bid out together next spring and performed simultaneously, Mercer said.
The first phase involves restoring the area of Little Goose Creek from Sheltered Acres Park to the concrete chutes, Mercer said. The second phase involves restoring habitat in Big Goose Creek and Goose Creek from Kendrick Park to Fort Road. In each phase, workers will install boulder clusters, j-hook vanes (an upstream pointing cluster of rocks) and riffles(a shallow landform in a flowing channel).
Travis Cundy, an aquatic habitat biologist with Wyoming Game and Fish, said the restoration of natural stream features in the creeks would be a boon for local fish species, including brown trout.
“The first phase of the ecosystem restoration addresses bedform diversity such as riffle to pool sequences, and bank stability to some degree,” Cundy said in an email. “These may increase cover available to fish and enhance substrate available for aquatic insect production... The second phase of the ecosystem restoration will address barrier removal to allow the movement of fish upstream along Big Goose Creek to seek spawning habitat or refuge from higher temperatures during mid-summer. This phase also enhances cover for fish.”
There is also a third and final phase to the project far in the future, Mercer said. That phase will involve removing the existing concrete flood-control channel and rebuilding the habitat in the area.
“The whole idea is to put some sort of a channel back into the stream and enhance those ecosystems for all the living creatures,” Mercer said. “As it is, it is problematic, especially for the fish population.”
“The third phase will have the same benefits as the first phase, but should also improve some floodplain riparian habitats to the benefit of additional wildlife,” Cundy said.
The first two phases are currently budgeted at a total of $7.7 million, according to Mercer, with $5.8 million covered by the Corps and the remaining $1.9 million covered by the city. The majority will be covered by land, easements and in-kind work donated by the city. In terms of cash, the city expects to spend $550,000, Mercer said.
“It’s really a great value for the city,” Mercer said. “When you can get $7.7 million of work for $550,000, that’s something worth pursuing, for sure.”
While the ecosystem restoration process was delayed, the ACOE was preoccupied with another local project this summer, Mercer said. The Army Corps is currently wrapping up rehabilitation work on the local levee system, repairing damage from flooding in 2019, Mercer said.
The ACOE repaired 20 areas of the levee system this summer, including three high priority areas at Sheltered Acres Park, near Avoca Avenue and near the junior high hill slide, Mercer said. Human-placed rock known as riprap was used to armor the shorelines and prevent further erosion.
“Most of the major damage occurred on outside bends where the momentum of the creek was very strong,” Mercer said. “But they did extensive riprap armoring, which should be able to withstand any hundred-year floods from here on out.”
The levee repairs cost approximately $3 million, Mercer said. Of that amount, the city only paid $55,000 for clay. The remainder was covered by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Mercer said the ACOE is currently replacing concrete on the pathways along the project area so pedestrians can use the walkways throughout the winter season. In the spring, the ACOE will finish some minor work associated with the project including seeding, grading and sprinkler repair.